Hao Tian International Plans Board Meeting for Interim Results

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 28, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could offer insights into the company’s recent financial performance and potential shareholder returns, making it a point of interest for investors.

