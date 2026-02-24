Hanwha Systems Co. (KOSE:272210) Price Target Increased by 13.00% to 74,268.75

The average one-year price target for Hanwha Systems Co. (KOSE:272210) has been revised to ₩74,268.75 / share. This is an increase of 13.00% from the prior estimate of ₩65,726.25 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩48,480.00 to a high of ₩143,850.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.97% from the latest reported closing price of ₩110,800.00 / share.

Hanwha Systems Co. Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanwha Systems Co.. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 25.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 272210 is 0.13%, an increase of 25.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.41% to 4,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,053K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares , representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 272210 by 79.18% over the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 933K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 272210 by 62.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 653K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 272210 by 117.49% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 241K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 272210 by 72.30% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 272210 by 76.59% over the last quarter.

