News & Insights

Stocks

Hanwha Ocean’s Cash Offer for Dyna-Mac Shares

November 20, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. is the target of a voluntary unconditional cash offer made by Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., facilitated by United Overseas Bank Limited. The offer aims to acquire all ordinary shares not already owned or controlled by the Offeror, following the announcement of no further price increases and an extension of the offer’s closing date.

For further insights into SG:NO4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.