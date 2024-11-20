Hanwha Ocean’s Cash Offer for Dyna-Mac Shares

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. is the target of a voluntary unconditional cash offer made by Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., facilitated by United Overseas Bank Limited. The offer aims to acquire all ordinary shares not already owned or controlled by the Offeror, following the announcement of no further price increases and an extension of the offer’s closing date.
For further insights into SG:NO4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.