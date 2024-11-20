Hanwha Ocean’s Cash Offer for Dyna-Mac Shares

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. is the target of a voluntary unconditional cash offer made by Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., facilitated by United Overseas Bank Limited. The offer aims to acquire all ordinary shares not already owned or controlled by the Offeror, following the announcement of no further price increases and an extension of the offer’s closing date.

For further insights into SG:NO4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.