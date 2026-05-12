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Hanwha Life Insurance Q1 Profit Climbs On Sales Growth; Shares Up

May 12, 2026 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (088350.KS) reported Tuesday higher profit and sales in its first quarter.

In South Korea, the shares were gaining around 3.1 percent, to trade at 4,835.00 won.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company climbed 43.50 percent to 324.40 billion Korean won from last year's 226.06 billion won.

Operating income grew 29.47 percent to 480.78 billion won from 371.36 billion won a year ago.

Sales climbed 54.69 percent to 10 trillion won from 6.46 trillion won last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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