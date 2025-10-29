Hanwha (KOSE:000880) Price Target Increased by 23.91% to 104,652.00

The average one-year price target for Hanwha (KOSE:000880) has been revised to ₩104,652.00 / share. This is an increase of 23.91% from the prior estimate of ₩84,456.00 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩44,440.00 to a high of ₩128,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.90% from the latest reported closing price of ₩97,900.00 / share.

Hanwha Maintains 0.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.81%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanwha. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000880 is 0.22%, an increase of 101.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 2,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 438K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 330K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000880 by 84.48% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 269K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000880 by 108.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000880 by 125.62% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000880 by 39.96% over the last quarter.

