Hanwha Engine Co. (KOSE:082740) Price Target Increased by 23.05% to 45,453.75

The average one-year price target for Hanwha Engine Co. (KOSE:082740) has been revised to ₩45,453.75 / share. This is an increase of 23.05% from the prior estimate of ₩36,938.57 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩22,725.00 to a high of ₩69,300.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of ₩49,150.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanwha Engine Co.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 082740 is 0.05%, an increase of 130.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 3,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 770K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 082740 by 9.98% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 530K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 082740 by 21.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 481K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 082740 by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 082740 by 4.97% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 157K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 082740 by 30.72% over the last quarter.

