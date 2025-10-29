Hanwha Corporation - Preferred Stock (KOSE:00088K) Price Target Increased by 16.81% to 42,856.56

The average one-year price target for Hanwha Corporation - Preferred Stock (KOSE:00088K) has been revised to ₩42,856.56 / share. This is an increase of 16.81% from the prior estimate of ₩36,689.07 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩18,198.84 to a high of ₩52,458.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.02% from the latest reported closing price of ₩41,600.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanwha Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 00088K is 0.01%, an increase of 30.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 159K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 34.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 00088K by 186.85% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 00088K by 124.51% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 00088K by 102.71% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 00088K by 127.03% over the last quarter.

