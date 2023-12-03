News & Insights

Companies

Hanwha Aerospace says wins $2.6 bln arms deal in Poland

Credit: REUTERS/JOSH SMITH

December 03, 2023 — 06:06 pm EST

Written by Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace 012450.KS said on Monday it had won an arms deal worth 3.4 trillion won ($2.63 billion) in Poland.

Poland's state armament agency said on Friday that the country had signed a $2.6 billion deal to buy more than 150 additional South Korean K9 howitzers.

($1 = 1,293.4000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.