Hanwha Aerospace says wins $2.6 bln arms deal in Poland

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace 012450.KS said on Monday it had won an arms deal worth 3.4 trillion won ($2.63 billion) in Poland.

Poland's state armament agency said on Friday that the country had signed a $2.6 billion deal to buy more than 150 additional South Korean K9 howitzers.

($1 = 1,293.4000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)

