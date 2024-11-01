News & Insights

Stocks

Hansoh Pharma’s Breakthrough in Cancer Drug Development

November 01, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HK:3692) has released an update.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited has announced that its B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, HS-20093, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by China’s National Medical Products Administration for treating small cell lung cancer. This promising development follows a licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, which is conducting global trials of the drug. Such advancements could significantly impact Hansoh’s market position and attract investor interest.

For further insights into HK:3692 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.