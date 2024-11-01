Hansoh Pharma’s Breakthrough in Cancer Drug Development

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (HK:3692) has released an update.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited has announced that its B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate, HS-20093, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by China’s National Medical Products Administration for treating small cell lung cancer. This promising development follows a licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, which is conducting global trials of the drug. Such advancements could significantly impact Hansoh’s market position and attract investor interest.

For further insights into HK:3692 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.