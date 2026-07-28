BioTech

Hansoh Pharma Reports Positive Results From Second Phase III Trial For Ris-Rez

July 28, 2026 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) licensor Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group (3692.HK) announced that ARTEMIS-011, its phase III trial evaluating risvutatug rezetecan or Ris-Rez, in patients with osteosarcoma who have progressed or relapsed after receiving at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival. In the trial conducted in China, Ris-Rez demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in PFS compared with chemotherapy. Consistent benefit was also observed across secondary endpoints, including overall survival.

The study is part of GSK's broader clinical development programme across multiple solid tumours, under global rights to develop Ris-Rez outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Ris-Rez has FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma.

Shares of Hansoh Pharmaceutical closed trading at HK$32.32 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, up 0.062%.

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