Hansen Technologies Boosts Liquidity with Strategic Share Sale

Hansen Technologies’ largest shareholder, Othonna Pty Ltd, has sold 7 million shares, enhancing the company’s liquidity and enabling the Hansen family to diversify their investments. Despite this sale, Othonna Pty Ltd retains a significant stake, holding 10.2% of Hansen’s total shares, with no plans for further sales. This move reflects strong investor interest and the ongoing commitment of CEO Andrew Hansen to the company.
