Hansen Carl L. G. Increases Position in AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

Fintel reports that Hansen Carl L. G. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 58.99MM shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL). This represents 20.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 55.41MM shares and 19.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.40% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is $29.78. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 166.40% from its latest reported closing price of $11.18.

The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is $121MM, a decrease of 79.97%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.41.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 17.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ABCL is 0.5356%, a decrease of 13.5686%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 141,879K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 19,696,735 shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,357,668 shares, representing an increase of 32.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 52.66% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 10,777,597 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,844 shares, representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 5,240.21% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,450,180 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,580,759 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,038,357 shares, representing a decrease of 36.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 27.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,480,000 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.