Hansa Biopharma Enters €115 Million Licensing Agreement With SERB For IDEFIRIX In Europe And MENA

(RTTNews) - Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA) announced an exclusive licensing agreement with SERB Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of IDEFIRIX across the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

IDEFIRIX (imlifidase) is a first-in-class treatment that cleaves immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies within hours and is conditionally authorized in Europe for desensitization of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test against an available deceased donor.

Under the agreement, Hansa will receive an upfront payment of €110 million and an additional €5 million upon acceptance of the filing for full approval of IDEFIRIX by the European Medicines Agency. SERB will assume responsibility for long-term follow-up studies and pediatric development once Marketing Authorization Holdership is transferred.

Completion of the transaction is expected within 60 days, subject to customary conditions including foreign direct investment approval.

Hansa's CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander described the deal as "transformative," noting that it strengthens the company's financial position, supports an optimized U.S. launch, and provides a pathway to profitability subject to a 2026 U.S. approval. SERB's Chairman Jeremie Urbain emphasized the company's commitment to expanding access to transplantation for highly sensitized patients, leveraging its established European footprint and expertise in rare and urgent conditions.

IDEFIRIX is also approved in Australia and Switzerland, and Hansa is pursuing additional clinical evidence through ongoing studies. In the U.S., the FDA accepted the Biologics License Application in February 2026, with a PDUFA action date set for December 19, 2026.

Centerview Partners UK LLP acted as exclusive financial advisor to Hansa, with Morgan Lewis as legal counsel. Rothschild & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to SERB, with Freshfields providing legal counsel.

HNSA is currently trading at SEK 25.64.

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