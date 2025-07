(RTTNews) - Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSBF), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that Richard Philipson has been named Chief Medical Officer with effect from July 14.

Philipson has over 25 years of experience and served as CMO of Calliditas Therapeutics.

On Monday, Hansa Biopharma closed trading, 3.50% lesser at SEK 27.06 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

