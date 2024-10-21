Hans Energy Co. Ltd. To Rebrand Amid Business Expansion

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. (HK:0554) has released an update.

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. plans to rebrand itself as Hans Group Holdings Limited, reflecting its expanded business focus, which now includes public bus services and advertising in Hong Kong, alongside its traditional oil and petrochemical operations. This change aims to align the company’s name with its diversified business portfolio and future growth strategies. The rebranding is pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

