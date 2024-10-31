Hans Energy Announces Board Members and Roles

Hans Energy Co. Ltd. (HK:0554) has released an update.

Hans Energy Company Limited has announced its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Key roles are held by Mr. David An as Chairman, with other members actively participating in various board committees. This organizational update reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight.

