Hanover (THG) Q2 EPS Jumps 131%

Key Points Operating earnings per share reached a record $4.35 (non-GAAP) in Q2 2025, exceeding consensus expectations by 39.4% (non-GAAP).

Strong improvement in underwriting, with the combined ratio dropping to 92.5%, driven by lower catastrophe losses and better loss ratios.

Net investment income rose 16.7%.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG), a major property and casualty insurance provider, delivered record-setting results. The company announced results on July 30, 2025, highlighting a substantial outperformance in operating earnings per share (non-GAAP), which reached $4.35 versus analyst expectations of $3.12. This result marked a 39.4% beat over consensus non-GAAP EPS. The quarter stood out for sharply improved underwriting profitability, as reflected in a lower combined ratio and strong investment income. Overall, management described the period as one of excellent performance across all business lines.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Operating, Non-GAAP) $4.35 $3.12 $1.88 131.4 % EPS (GAAP) $4.30 $1.12 283.9 % Revenue (GAAP) $1.65 billion $1.60 billion $1.54 billion 7.1 % Operating Return on Equity (Non-GAAP) 18.7 % – – Combined Ratio (GAAP) 92.5 % 99.2 % (6.7 pp)

Business Overview and Success Factors

The company is a provider of property and casualty insurance, focusing on core commercial, specialty, and personal lines. It underwrites policies for businesses and individuals, offering coverage for property, liability, and related risks. Its success relies heavily on disciplined underwriting—meaning the ability to evaluate and price risks accurately—alongside rigorous risk management, prudent investment, and diversified product offerings.

Recently, it has prioritized improving underwriting profitability, managing exposure to weather-related catastrophes, and expanding its footprint beyond traditional strongholds like Michigan and Massachusetts. The ability to balance growth with risk control, invest in new geographies, and optimize its investment portfolio are key performance drivers.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

The latest quarter stands out for record operating earnings (non-GAAP), solid premium growth, and a strong capital position. Operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $4.35 set a second-quarter high and exceeded analyst consensus by $1.23, supported by growing net investment income and improved underwriting results.

The combined ratio—a critical insurance measure that sums claims and operating expenses as a percent of premium—dropped to 92.5% from 99.2% (GAAP). A ratio under 100 % means premiums exceeded claims and expenses, showing underlying profitability. This improvement was driven by lower catastrophe claims (down from 10.7% to 7.0%) and better loss ratios across all segments. In particular, Personal Lines returned to profit. Specialty segments saw sharp gains in margin, and Core Commercial remained stable despite a slight uptick in property losses.

Segment-level data illustrates broad-based progress. Core Commercial’s net premiums written increased 4.4%, with renewal pricing averaging 10.7% Specialty lines saw operating income before income taxes (non-GAAP) jump to $71.2 million, a 67.3% year-over-year increase. Combined ratios (GAAP) improved significantly, reflecting both lower large claims and improved pricing. Personal Lines achieved a turnaround with a $57.4 million operating gain, The 13.6-point drop in the combined ratio for Personal Lines (GAAP) was driven by the continued benefit of earned pricing outpacing loss trends, lower property claims frequency in both personal auto and homeowners, and, to a lesser extent, favorable non-catastrophe weather in homeowners. Net investment income grew to $105.5 million, up 16.7%, as increased investment yields and larger cash balances fueled earnings.

Catastrophe management played a notable role. Catastrophe losses accounted for 7.0% of premiums. Geographic diversification also showed progress, with Personal Lines policies in force declining slightly but growing in targeted non-core states.

Book value per share climbed 6.0% sequentially, and 26 % compared to the prior year, reflecting robust earnings and fewer unrealized investment losses. The company repurchased 295,000 shares year-to-date. The company returned approximately $124 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases this year.

Product Lines and Segment Trends

Specialty lines, which include insurance for professional and executive risks, marine, healthcare, and surety bonds, achieved the strongest sequential profitability improvement. Gains were tied to better claims outcomes in professional lines and fewer large property losses. Core Commercial, which insures small and mid-sized businesses, posted steady growth in both premium volume and renewal pricing, though management has signaled continued caution in the commercial auto sector due to emerging claims severity trends, as discussed last quarter.

In Personal Lines—which primarily covers auto and homeowners insurance—improved loss frequencies and higher average deductibles helped lower claims costs. The company’s strategy to diversify away from high-concentration states paid off, with new policy growth in targeted geographies offsetting an overall flat trend in policies in force. Pricing remained strong, with renewal price increases averaging 12.3% in Personal Lines.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Management did not provide explicit financial guidance for the coming quarters or for the full fiscal year. In its public commentary, leadership described its outlook as highly positive, citing strong momentum in pricing, underwriting, and investment returns as the foundation for "profitable growth" However, no specific earnings or revenue targets were announced for future periods.

Key areas for investors to monitor include loss cost trends in commercial auto and liability, which saw "prudently increased loss selections." The pace of premium growth, especially in Specialty, has slowed from recent highs, warranting attention. In Personal Lines, the sustainability of favorable claim frequencies and continued geographic diversification remain important to long-term performance. Catastrophe volatility is a persistent risk. The company continued its share buyback program and maintained its quarterly dividend during the quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

