The Hanover price target raised to $177 from $165 at Oppenheimer

November 01, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Phillips raised the firm’s price target on The Hanover (THG) to $177 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The price target increase reflects quarterly upside, accelerating growth and pricing, and an expected return of modest share repurchases, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

