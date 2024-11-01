News & Insights

Stocks

The Hanover price target raised to $175 from $162 at Piper Sandler

November 01, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome raised the firm’s price target on The Hanover (THG) to $175 from $162 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following a “solid beat” in Q3. Piper noted that results were driven by better-than-expected operating income in personal lines underwriting results. The Hanover shares are “inexpensive” and the company is a “sometimes-over-looked” play on the personal lines business with about 40% of its business in personal lines, the firm told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on THG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.