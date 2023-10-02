Hanover Insurance's (THG) Segmental Strength Aids, Cat Loss Ails

The Hanover Insurance Group’s THG growth in the Core Commercial and Specialty segments, stable retention, better pricing, strong market presence and solid capital position poise it well for growth.



Hanover Insurance has a decent history of delivering positive surprises in two of the last four reported quarters while meeting expectations in the remaining two. Its earnings have grown 15 in the last five years.



THG believes that it is well-positioned to achieve a long-term return on equity target of 14% or higher by 2026 on better rates and prudent cost management.



Hanover Insurance is poised for growth, given its focus on pricing segmentation and mix management as well as an emphasis on growth in target states, product lines and industry classes in the middle market. THG has gradually transformed into a more balanced and differentiated property and casualty franchise.



THG boasts of being a leading carrier for specialty focus small to mid-sized clients and is poised to deliver about 10% CAGR over the next five years. The insurer now envisions being a premier P&C franchise in the independent agency channel.



Prudent underwriting, data, analytic tools and technology helped the company lower coastal exposures and enhance pricing for catastrophes, eventually helping it build a diversified book of business.



Given the accelerated pace of digitalization across the insurance industry, THG continues to invest in technology to upgrade its front-end capabilities.



The insurer’s claims strategy implementation should poise it to deliver an 80 to 100 basis points reduction in the loss adjustment expense ratio by 2026.



Banking on operational expertise, Hanover Insurance has been hiking dividends for the last 17 years, in addition to paying special dividends.



However, being a property and casualty insurer, Hanover Insurance is exposed to claims stemming from catastrophes, which significantly affect operations and financial condition. Combined ratio deteriorated 1310 basis points in the first half of 2023.



Also, with an increase in debt, the leverage ratio has deteriorated, and so has the interest coverage ratio. The insurer should service its debt uninterruptedly, else creditworthiness could be dented.

Other Industry Players

Other players in the insurance industry include Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, Chubb Limited CB and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF.



Axis Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in one, the average being 9.75%.



Axis Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance and Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Its focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability, apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment, bode well. AXS effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value.



Chubb has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 3.36%.



Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. It made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Its strong capital position helps boost shareholder value. Its inorganic growth helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It has sufficient cash-generation capability.



Cincinnati Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 25.25%.



Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re. The division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. It is focused on earning new business by appointing new agencies and believes that an agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Its solid capital position supports capital deployment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.