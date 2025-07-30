Hanover Insurance (THG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hanover Insurance Group (THG) reported $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $4.35 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion, representing a surprise of -0.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

GAAP Loss and LAE Ratio : 61.9% compared to the 66% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 61.9% compared to the 66% average estimate based on three analysts. GAAP Expense Ratio : 30.6% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 30.6% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on three analysts. GAAP Combined Ratio : 92.5% versus 96.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 92.5% versus 96.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Core Commercial - Loss and LAE Ratio : 60.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.7%.

: 60.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.7%. Operating Revenues- Core Commercial- Net Investment Income : $47.7 million versus $47.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $47.7 million versus $47.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Personal Lines- Net Investment Income : $30.2 million compared to the $30.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $30.2 million compared to the $30.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Core Commercial- Other income : $1.3 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.3 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Specialty- Other income : $1.1 million compared to the $1.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.1 million compared to the $1.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Personal Lines- Other income : $3.7 million compared to the $3.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.7 million compared to the $3.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $635.1 million compared to the $634.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $635.1 million compared to the $634.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Premiums earned : $1.55 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Net investment income: $105.5 million versus $105.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

Here is how Hanover Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hanover Insurance here>>>

Shares of Hanover Insurance have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.