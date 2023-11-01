Hanover Insurance (THG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hanover Insurance Group (THG) reported revenue of $1.52 billion, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hanover Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

GAAP Combined Ratio : 104.4% compared to the 104.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 104.4% compared to the 104.4% average estimate based on two analysts. GAAP Loss and LAE Ratio : 74.2% compared to the 74.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 74.2% compared to the 74.2% average estimate based on two analysts. GAAP Expense Ratio : 30.2% compared to the 30.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30.2% compared to the 30.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $84.20 million compared to the $89.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.

: $84.20 million compared to the $89.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year. Revenues- Fees and other income : $7.40 million compared to the $8.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $7.40 million compared to the $8.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Revenues- Premiums earned: $1.43 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

Shares of Hanover Insurance have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

