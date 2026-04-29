Hanover Insurance (THG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Hanover Insurance Group (THG) reported revenue of $1.7 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.25, compared to $3.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.14, the EPS surprise was +26.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

GAAP Expense Ratio : 30.7% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 30.7% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on four analysts. GAAP Combined Ratio : 91.7% versus 94.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 91.7% versus 94.6% estimated by four analysts on average. GAAP Loss and LAE Ratio : 61% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64%.

: 61% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64%. Specialty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 47.8% versus 53% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 47.8% versus 53% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $126.9 million versus $121.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

: $126.9 million versus $121.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change. Revenues- Premiums earned : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned : $646.9 million compared to the $662.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $646.9 million compared to the $662.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Fees and other income : $6.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

: $6.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Operating Revenues- Specialty- Net Investment Income : $28.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

: $28.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%. Operating Revenues- Personal Lines- Net Investment Income : $35.2 million compared to the $35.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

: $35.2 million compared to the $35.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Core Commercial- Other income : $1.4 million versus $1.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

: $1.4 million versus $1.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Operating Revenues- Specialty- Other income: $1.2 million compared to the $1.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year.

Here is how Hanover Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hanover Insurance here>>>

Shares of Hanover Insurance have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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