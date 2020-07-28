Markets
Hanover Insurance Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $115.2 million or $3.01 per share, compared to net income of $74.0 million or $1.79 per share last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $62.7 million or $1.63 per share, compared to $77.7 million or $1.88 per share a year ago.

Total revenues for the quarter were $1.224 billion, up from $1.198 billion last year. Net premiums written dropped to $1.081 billion from $1.137 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share on revenues of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

