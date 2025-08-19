Hanover Insurance Prices Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Unsecured 5.50% Notes Due Sept. 1, 2035

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) announced it has priced a registered offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior, unsecured 5.50% notes due September 1, 2035.

The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes to repay its outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due October 2025, repay or redeem its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due April 2026 and for general corporate purposes.

The company anticipates the debt offering will close on or around August 21, 2025.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

