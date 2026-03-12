The Hanover Insurance Group: What Will Drive Earnings in 2026?

The Hanover Insurance Group THG enters 2026 following a strong 2025 marked by steady premium growth, improved underwriting performance, and higher investment income. The key question for 2026 is not growth itself but whether pricing discipline, business mix, and expense control can sustain margins if catastrophe losses normalize and property insurance competition intensifies.

Setup for 2026 Earnings Momentum

Maintaining earnings momentum in 2026 will depend largely on pricing staying ahead of loss trends, particularly in liability lines where severity remains elevated. Management expects further price increases in both commercial and personal auto liability, which should help support underwriting margins through stable retention and constructive renewal pricing. However, weather remains a major risk.

THG’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings implies a 11.7% year-over-year decrease, though the estimate for revenues suggests a 4.9% year-over-year increase.



The consensus estimate witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.

Business Mix and Profit Drivers

Hanover’s earnings profile reflects a balanced portfolio. Core Commercial is the main area to monitor in 2026 due to persistent loss trends and a less predictable path to margin recovery. Personal Lines is currently in a recovery phase, where improved pricing and portfolio discipline can stabilize earnings. Specialty remains the profitability anchor, supported by niche expertise and smaller-account focus.



Technology investments, including AI-enabled triage and upgraded underwriting platforms, are expected to enhance underwriting efficiency and portfolio quality.



Hanover is also refining its strategy through geographic diversification and a focus on higher-value bundled accounts in Personal Lines. With elevated umbrella pricing and disciplined underwriting, Personal Lines could deliver steadier earnings and modest growth in 2026, improving the balance of Hanover’s overall profit mix.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

THG currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



HCI Group HCI, Heritage Insurance HRTG and Allstate Corporation ALL are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings of HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate witnessed northbound movement in the last 30 days. In terms of share price movement, HCI Group, Heritage Insurance and Allstate lost 14.2%, 9.4% and 3%, respectively, in the past three months.

