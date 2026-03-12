Is The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Hanover Insurance Group (THG). THG is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.49. Over the past 52 weeks, THG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.52 and as low as 10.12, with a median of 11.25.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THG has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

Finally, our model also underscores that THG has a P/CF ratio of 11.21. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.97. Within the past 12 months, THG's P/CF has been as high as 19.14 and as low as 10.39, with a median of 13.62.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in The Hanover Insurance Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

