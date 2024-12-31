Is The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. THG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.75. Over the past year, THG's Forward P/E has been as high as 150.83 and as low as 10.22, with a median of 11.60.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THG has a P/S ratio of 0.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in The Hanover Insurance Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that THG is an impressive value stock right now.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

