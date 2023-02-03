Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.07, changing hands as high as $139.62 per share. Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THG's low point in its 52 week range is $123.36 per share, with $155.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.43.

