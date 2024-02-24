Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Price Target Increased by 9.27% to 149.50

The average one-year price target for Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) has been revised to 149.50 / share. This is an increase of 9.27% from the prior estimate of 136.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138.37 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from the latest reported closing price of 135.56 / share.

Hanover Insurance Group Declares $0.85 Dividend

On December 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $135.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.21%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 40,576K shares. The put/call ratio of THG is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,256K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 80.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,215K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 21.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 80.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,117K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 0.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,061K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,034K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 32.38% over the last quarter.

Hanover Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.