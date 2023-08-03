Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Price Target Decreased by 5.90% to 141.10

The average one-year price target for Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) has been revised to 141.10 / share. This is an decrease of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 149.94 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 125.24 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from the latest reported closing price of 113.48 / share.

Hanover Insurance Group Declares $0.81 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $113.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -128.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.22%, a decrease of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 40,576K shares. The put/call ratio of THG is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,328K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 79.19% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,118K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 11.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,098K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,004K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 47.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 991K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Hanover Insurance Group Background Information

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

