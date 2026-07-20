Is The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is The Hanover Insurance Group (THG). THG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.96. Over the past year, THG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.52 and as low as 10.12, with a median of 11.25.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. THG has a P/S ratio of 1.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.33.

Finally, investors should note that THG has a P/CF ratio of 11.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.39. Over the past 52 weeks, THG's P/CF has been as high as 19.14 and as low as 10.39, with a median of 13.62.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Hanover Insurance Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, THG sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.