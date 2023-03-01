Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Declares $0.81 Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $139.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanover Insurance Group is $158.44. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of $139.48.

The projected annual revenue for Hanover Insurance Group is $5,886MM, an increase of 7.63%. The projected annual EPS is $10.65, an increase of 226.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Insurance Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 41,375K shares. The put/call ratio of THG is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,299K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 75.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,098K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,007K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 989K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 987K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 19.63% over the last quarter.

Hanover Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

