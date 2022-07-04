Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Hanover Insurance Group in Focus

Headquartered in Worcester, Hanover Insurance Group (THG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 13.02% so far this year. The insurance company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.75 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.03%. This compares to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield of 1.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.71%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3 is up 5.3% from last year. Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 8.90%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Hanover Insurance's current payout ratio is 29%. This means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

THG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $10.55 per share, with earnings expected to increase 20.85% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that THG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

