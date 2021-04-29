Hanover Insurance Group Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $92.7 million or $2.51 per share, compared to a net loss of $40.0 million or $1.04 per share last year.

Operating income was $61.4 million or $1.66 per share for the first quarter, compared to $86.8 million or $2.23 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $1.28 billion, up from $1.06 billion last year. Net premiums written rose to $1.20 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

