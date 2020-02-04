Markets
Hanover Insurance Group Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) reported net income of $109.8 million or $2.76 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $123.6 million or $2.88 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income was $80.2 million or $2.01 per share compared to $64.9 million, or $1.51 per share last year.

Net premiums written was $1.10 billion, up from $1.04 billion in the previous year. Total revenues grew to $1.26 billion from $1.10 billion in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.94 per share and revenues of $1.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

