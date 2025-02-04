The Hanover Insurance Group Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $107.9 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $167.9 million, or $4.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $113.1 million or $3.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.584 billion from $1.529 billion last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.9 Mln. vs. $167.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.98 vs. $4.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.529 Bln last year.

