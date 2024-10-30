The Hanover Insurance Group Q3 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $102.1 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $8.6 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.565 billion from $1.516 billion last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $102.1 Mln. vs. $8.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.80 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.565 Bln vs. $1.516 Bln last year.

