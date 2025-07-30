The Hanover Insurance Group Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $157.1 million, or $4.30 per share. This compares with $40.5 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $158.7 million or $4.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $1.583 billion from $1.521 billion last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157.1 Mln. vs. $40.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.30 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.583 Bln vs. $1.521 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.