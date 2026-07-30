The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Hanover Insurance Group (THG). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 7.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $235.16 in the previous session. Hanover Insurance has gained 27.1% since the start of the year compared to the 5.6% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 4.1% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 28, 2026, Hanover Insurance reported EPS of $5.31 versus consensus estimate of $3.88.

For the current fiscal year, Hanover Insurance is expected to post earnings of $18.38 per share on $6.95 in revenues. This represents a -3.72% change in EPS on a 4.67% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $18.37 per share on $7.27 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -0.05% and 4.64%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Hanover Insurance may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Hanover Insurance has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 12.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.8X versus its peer group's average of 10.7X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Hanover Insurance an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Hanover Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Hanover Insurance passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Hanover Insurance shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does THG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of THG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE). UVE has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC beat our consensus estimate by 28.67%, and for the current fiscal year, UVE is expected to post earnings of $4.85 per share on revenue of $1.6 billion.

Shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC have gained 6.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.28X and a P/CF of 6.74X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry may rank in the bottom 60% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for THG and UVE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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