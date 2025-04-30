HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP Earnings Results: $THG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP ($THG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $3.87 per share, beating estimates of $3.48 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $1,621,000,000, beating estimates of $1,565,129,663 by $55,870,337.

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP insiders have traded $THG stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M FARBER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $3,916,894 .

. JOHN C ROCHE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 21,413 shares for an estimated $3,717,947 .

. BRYAN J SALVATORE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,526 shares for an estimated $1,811,530 .

. DENISE LOWSLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 1,823 shares for an estimated $295,909

WARREN E. BARNES (SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer) sold 1,392 shares for an estimated $225,824

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

