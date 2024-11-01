Hanover Insurance Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Ratings for Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hanover Insurance Gr, revealing an average target of $165.57, a high estimate of $177.00, and a low estimate of $144.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.6% from the previous average price target of $158.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Hanover Insurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $162.00 Michael Phillips Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $177.00 $165.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Neutral $170.00 $158.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $144.00 $142.00 Grace Carter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $158.00 $161.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hanover Insurance Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hanover Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hanover Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hanover Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hanover Insurance Gr

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Key Indicators: Hanover Insurance Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hanover Insurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

