Hanover Insurance Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $174.4, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 5.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $165.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Hanover Insurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $165.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $176.00 $170.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $180.00 $161.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Robert Farnam Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $176.00 -

Discovering Hanover Insurance Gr: A Closer Look

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

Hanover Insurance Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hanover Insurance Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hanover Insurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

