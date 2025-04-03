Hanover Insurance Appoints Richard Lavey As COO

(RTTNews) - Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Lavey to the newly created role of chief operating officer.

Lavey will maintain his current responsibilities leading personal lines and core commercial, which includes the company's small and middle market businesses. He will also continue to lead the company's sales and distribution, corporate underwriting, marketing and risk solutions functions.

"We are very pleased to have Dick assume this key role in our organization and to have his leadership over our company's strategic operations," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "In our rapidly changing and dynamic business, we are intently focused on the development of strategic operating models that deliver value for all our stakeholders and our company. Dick is a proven leader who has successfully guided our businesses through transformative times over the course of his 21 years with our company."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.