Hanover Foods - (HNFSA) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Hanover Foods - said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Foods -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNFSA is 0.01%, a decrease of 39.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.42% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares.

Ancora Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

