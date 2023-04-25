News & Insights

Hanover Foods - Class B (HNFSB) Declares $0.28 Dividend

April 25, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Hanover Foods - Class B said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Foods - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNFSB is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HNFSB / Hanover Foods Corp. - Class B Shares Held by Institutions

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

