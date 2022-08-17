Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.3m in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hanover Bancorp

The Independent Director Metin Negrin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$168k worth of shares at a price of US$21.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$20.68). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Hanover Bancorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:HNVR Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Are Hanover Bancorp Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at US$1.3k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 23% of Hanover Bancorp shares, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hanover Bancorp Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hanover Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hanover Bancorp and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

