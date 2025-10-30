Hanover Bancorp, Inc. /NY Announces Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Hanover Bancorp, Inc. /NY (HNVR) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.49 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $3.54 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $15.22 million from $13.10 million last year.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. /NY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.49 Mln. vs. $3.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $15.22 Mln vs. $13.10 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.