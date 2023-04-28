Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Hanover Bancorp said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=34).

The current dividend yield is 2.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNVR is 0.01%, a decrease of 78.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.60% to 895K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanover Bancorp is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.08% from its latest reported closing price of 18.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 395K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNVR by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 200K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNVR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company.

Kore Private Wealth holds 55K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 25K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

