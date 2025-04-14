HANOVER BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $HNVR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HANOVER BAN ($HNVR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,484,000 and earnings of $0.48 per share.

HANOVER BAN Insider Trading Activity

HANOVER BAN insiders have traded $HNVR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT GOLDEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,150 shares for an estimated $479,039 .

. MICHAEL DAVID M.D. KATZ sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $127,650

ELENA SISTI purchased 215 shares for an estimated $5,048

HANOVER BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of HANOVER BAN stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HANOVER BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HNVR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

